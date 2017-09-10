ASHBURN, Virginia — In a Week 1 30-17 win against the Washington Redskins, the Philadelphia Eagles converted 57 percent of their plays on third down, in large part due to quarterback Carson Wentz. Philadelphia has maintained their success with a league-leading 51 percent conversion rate on third down.

To stop the Eagles, the Redskins will have to make sure Wentz doesn’t extend plays outside the pocket.

The Redskins meet the Eagles again Monday, this time at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Wentz’ ability was evident on the Eagles’ first touchdown when the quarterback scrambled and hit a wide-open Nelson Agholor for a 58-yard score.

“When he gets out of the pocket, he’s probably one of the best to find receivers down the field,” said linebacker Zach Brown. “Week in and week out, when somebody misses, he always finds their receivers. … Coaches did a good job this week trying to simulate it. We just have to make sure we’re on top of it during game time.”

Hood said the Redskins have to be able to generate pressure with four pass rushers, instead of sending multiple attackers.

“When you’ve got four rushers, it takes a load off the back end,” said defensive lineman Ziggy Hood. “Because then, you’re not stressing for that one guy. You can add a guy into coverage and stuff like that. When we get good enough, we can just send three guys going hunting. Until then, we’re not good enough for that, so we usually stay in four.”