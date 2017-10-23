President Trump awarded the Medal of Honor on Monday to a retired Army medic from Alabama who risked his life several times to help wounded comrades during the Vietnam War in September 1970.

Mr. Trump presented the nation’s highest military honor to retired ArmyCapt. Gary M. Rose, 69, in the East Room of the White House, calling him “a true American hero.”

“He valiantly fought for the life of his comrades, even if it meant the end of his own life,” the president said, turning to Mr. Rose. “Your will to endure, your love for your fellow soldier, your devotion to your country, inspires us all.”

Mr. Rose was recognized for his gallantry while serving as a medic with the 5th Special Forces Group. The president said he repeatedly “exposed himself to constant fire” to provide medical care to wounded soldiers, and used his body on one occasion to shield a wounded soldier from further harm.

“Under machine gun fire, Mike treated a wounded soldier,” Mr. Trump said. “This was just the beginning of Mike’s harrowing, four-day mission.”

On the final day of the mission, Mr. Rose was wounded several times while moving casualties to an extraction point, loading the wounded soldiers into helicopters and helping to repel an enemy assault.

As he boarded a helicopter, it was hit by fire and crashed soon after taking off.

“Mike, this is serious stuff,” Mr. Trump said. “This was not a good four days.”

The White House said Mr. Rose ignored his own injuries and pulled the helicopter crew and members of his unit from the burning wreckage and provided medical care until a rescue helicopter arrived.

In all, Mr. Rose treated more than 60 casualties during that mission. Ten former comrades from his unit attended the White House ceremony, as well as Mr. Rose’s grandchildren.

A 20-year veteran of the Army, Mr. Rose and his wife live in Huntsville, where they now participate in volunteer work.

The ceremony came with Mr. Trump in the midst of an ugly dispute with a Florida congresswoman and the widow of a slain Green Beret over his handling of a condolence phone call to the widow last week.

On Monday, widow Myeshia Johnson said she was upset that Mr. Trump couldn’t remember the name of her husband; Mr. Trump tweeted that he had a “respectful conversation” with her and spoke the name of Sgt. La David Johnson “from [the] beginning, without hesitation!”