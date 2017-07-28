COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Notre Dame cracked the top 10 of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time this season, coming in at No. 9, and Michigan fell out of the rankings for the first time in two years.

As week after a rash of upsets gave the poll a shake-up, the first eight teams in the Top 25 released Sunday were unchanged. Alabama remains a unanimous No. 1 in the media poll. Penn State is No. 2 and Georgia is No. 3.

Undefeated TCU and Wisconsin round out the top five.

Notre Dame jumped four spots after beating Southern California 49-14 on Saturday night in South Bend, Indiana.

Michigan played in the weekend’s other big game and lost to Penn State 42-13. The Wolverines (5-2) had been 19th.

PRO FOOTBALL

Justin Timberlake has finally been invited back to the Super Bowl halftime show, 14 years after the “wardrobe malfunction” with Janet Jackson cause a national controversy.

The NFL announced Sunday night that Timberlake will headline the Super Bowl halftime show Feb. 4 in Minnesota.

This will be the third time for Timberlake to perform at halftime, the most for any entertainer. Timberlake performed at the 2001 Super Bowl with N’Sync, and he sang “Rock Your Body” with Jackson in 2004 in Houston. That performance concluded with Timberlake ripping her costume to reveal her right breast bare except for a nipple shield.

That drew CBS a $550,000 fine from the Federal Communications Commission that was later overturned.

Timberlake has won 10 Grammys, and the Tennessee native also has won four Emmys.

Days after the NFL declined to change its rule on the national anthem, about two dozen players protested around the league Sunday.

Associated Press journalists counted 22 players protesting during the anthems in some way before day games. Some took a knee, others sat on the bench, stayed in the tunnel or raised a fist.

On Sept. 25, days after President Trump said players should be fired for protesting during the anthem, more than 200 players protested.

On Sunday, the Seahawks and 49ers had the most protesters. Seattle defensive end Michael Bennett and seven Seahawks teammates did not stand before their game with the New York Giants.

PRO BASKETBALL

PHOENIX (AP) - The Phoenix Suns have fired coach Earl Watson just three games in to the NBA season.

The Suns announced the firing Sunday night after hours of meetings at the team’s headquarters.

Assistant coach Jay Triano, a former head coach of the Toronto Raptors, was named interim coach. Triano was an assistant at Portland before coming to Phoenix last year.

Watson was promoted from assistant to interim coach of the Suns after Jeff Hornacek was fired Feb. 1, 2016. The interim tag was removed on April 19 of that year. With an extremely young team, the Suns struggled under Watson. He compiled a 33-85 record. Watson’s only full season was 2016-17, when the team went 24-58.

NEW YORK (AP) - The NBA has fined Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving $25,000 for responding to a fan with inappropriate language.

Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA’ executive vice president of basketball operations, announced the fine Sunday.

Irving spoke to a fan at halftime of Boston’s 102-92 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.

The NBA fined Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins $25,000 for language he used toward a fan late in a loss to Memphis on Wednesday night in the season opener.

GOLF

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) - Tournament host Sergio Garcia won the Andalucia Valderrama Masters after shooting 4-under 67 Sunday in the final round.

It was the Spaniard’s sixth win on home soil and his second title at Real Club Valderrama. He won the Andalucia Masters at this venue in 2011.

Garcia made five birdies to go with one bogey, as he finished on 12-under 272 - one stroke ahead of Joost Luiten of the Netherlands.

The 37-year-old Garcia won the Dubai Desert Classic in February before he clinched his first major at the Masters in April.

SOCCER

World Cup winning coach Luiz Felipe Scolari led Guangzhou Evergrande to a seventh successive Chinese Super League title on Sunday with a 5-1 win over Guizhou Zhicheng at Tianhe Stadium.

With closest challenger Shanghai SIPG losing 2-1 at home to Guangzhou R&F;, Evergrande is now nine points clear at the top of the 16-team league with two games remaining.

Scolari, appointed in 2015, announced earlier this month that he will leave China when his contract expires on Nov. 30. The Brazilian has led Guangzhou to three domestic titles as well as the Asian Champions League in 2015. Scolari led Brazil to its last World Cup title in 2002.

TENNIS

STOCKHOLM (AP) - Juan Martin del Potro won his 20th career title Sunday, beating Grigor Dimitrov in a successful title defense at the Stockholm Open.

Del Potro held serve throughout as he won 6-4, 6-2 against Dimitrov while also landing 70 percent of first serves and firing in nine aces.

It was the Argentine’s first title since he beat Jack Sock in last year’s Stockholm final. The two Stockholm wins are del Potro’s only tour titles since he returned in 2016 following chronic wrist problems.

For Dimitrov, it was his fourth final of the year and first defeat. The Bulgarian is now 7-6 in career finals.

AUTO RACING

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The fastest man in the world finally got a chance to get up close to some of the fastest cars in the world.

Retired Jamaican track star Usain Bolt, the world record holder in the 100 and 200 meters, was designated the official starter for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix on Sunday. That gave him a chance to attend a race in person for the first time.

Speaking before Sunday’s race, Bolt said he’s surprised by the athleticism of the drivers. He said Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has told him about the endurance running and gym workouts he does to stay fit.

Bolt said he’s friends with Hamilton and is rooting for him to win a fourth Formula One driver’s championship.

Despite his need for speed, Bolt said he couldn’t drive in Formula One because he’s too tall to fit in the car.

OLYMPIC HOCKEY

QUEBEC CITY (AP) - Brianna Decker scored twice to help the U.S. women’s hockey team open its pre-Olympic exhibition schedule with a 5-2 victory over Canada on Sunday.

Hilary Knight, Annie Pankowski and Alex Carpenter also scored for the Americans.

Meghan Agosta and Jillian Saulnier scored for Canada.

The teams will meet again Wednesday night in Boston. Canada has won four straight Olympic titles, and the U.S. has claimed seven of the last eight world championships.