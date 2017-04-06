By The Associated Press - Associated Press - Tuesday, October 24, 2017

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 23, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

WLTPtsPrv
1. Philadelphia Eagles (10)6103821
2. New England Patriots (2)5203623
3. Pittsburgh Steelers5203594
4. Kansas City Chiefs5203472
5. Los Angeles Rams5203268
6. Seattle Seahawks4203237
6. Minnesota Vikings5203236
8. New Orleans Saints42028914
9. Buffalo Bills42026915
10. Houston Texans33024413
11. Dallas Cowboys33024217
12. Jacksonville Jaguars43024018
13. Carolina Panthers4302355
14. Atlanta Falcons3302269
15. Miami Dolphins42021119
15. Washington Redskins33021112
17. Green Bay Packers43019511
18. Tennessee Titans43018820
18. Detroit Lions33018816
20. Denver Broncos33017710
21. Los Angeles Chargers34015727
21. Oakland Raiders34015724
23. Chicago Bears34011029
24. New York Jets34010822
25. Baltimore Ravens3409623
26. Cincinnati Bengals2408725
27. Arizona Cardinals3408321
28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers2407625
29. New York Giants1605028
30. Indianapolis Colts2503930
31. San Francisco 49ers0702331
32. Cleveland Browns0701332

___

VOTING PANEL

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Herm Edwards, ESPN

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, SB Nation Radio

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, The Sporting News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

