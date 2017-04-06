The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 23, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Philadelphia Eagles (10) 6 1 0 382 1 2. New England Patriots (2) 5 2 0 362 3 3. Pittsburgh Steelers 5 2 0 359 4 4. Kansas City Chiefs 5 2 0 347 2 5. Los Angeles Rams 5 2 0 326 8 6. Seattle Seahawks 4 2 0 323 7 6. Minnesota Vikings 5 2 0 323 6 8. New Orleans Saints 4 2 0 289 14 9. Buffalo Bills 4 2 0 269 15 10. Houston Texans 3 3 0 244 13 11. Dallas Cowboys 3 3 0 242 17 12. Jacksonville Jaguars 4 3 0 240 18 13. Carolina Panthers 4 3 0 235 5 14. Atlanta Falcons 3 3 0 226 9 15. Miami Dolphins 4 2 0 211 19 15. Washington Redskins 3 3 0 211 12 17. Green Bay Packers 4 3 0 195 11 18. Tennessee Titans 4 3 0 188 20 18. Detroit Lions 3 3 0 188 16 20. Denver Broncos 3 3 0 177 10 21. Los Angeles Chargers 3 4 0 157 27 21. Oakland Raiders 3 4 0 157 24 23. Chicago Bears 3 4 0 110 29 24. New York Jets 3 4 0 108 22 25. Baltimore Ravens 3 4 0 96 23 26. Cincinnati Bengals 2 4 0 87 25 27. Arizona Cardinals 3 4 0 83 21 28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2 4 0 76 25 29. New York Giants 1 6 0 50 28 30. Indianapolis Colts 2 5 0 39 30 31. San Francisco 49ers 0 7 0 23 31 32. Cleveland Browns 0 7 0 13 32

VOTING PANEL

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Herm Edwards, ESPN

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, SB Nation Radio

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, The Sporting News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

