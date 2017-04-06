The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 23, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Philadelphia Eagles (10)
|6
|1
|0
|382
|1
|2. New England Patriots (2)
|5
|2
|0
|362
|3
|3. Pittsburgh Steelers
|5
|2
|0
|359
|4
|4. Kansas City Chiefs
|5
|2
|0
|347
|2
|5. Los Angeles Rams
|5
|2
|0
|326
|8
|6. Seattle Seahawks
|4
|2
|0
|323
|7
|6. Minnesota Vikings
|5
|2
|0
|323
|6
|8. New Orleans Saints
|4
|2
|0
|289
|14
|9. Buffalo Bills
|4
|2
|0
|269
|15
|10. Houston Texans
|3
|3
|0
|244
|13
|11. Dallas Cowboys
|3
|3
|0
|242
|17
|12. Jacksonville Jaguars
|4
|3
|0
|240
|18
|13. Carolina Panthers
|4
|3
|0
|235
|5
|14. Atlanta Falcons
|3
|3
|0
|226
|9
|15. Miami Dolphins
|4
|2
|0
|211
|19
|15. Washington Redskins
|3
|3
|0
|211
|12
|17. Green Bay Packers
|4
|3
|0
|195
|11
|18. Tennessee Titans
|4
|3
|0
|188
|20
|18. Detroit Lions
|3
|3
|0
|188
|16
|20. Denver Broncos
|3
|3
|0
|177
|10
|21. Los Angeles Chargers
|3
|4
|0
|157
|27
|21. Oakland Raiders
|3
|4
|0
|157
|24
|23. Chicago Bears
|3
|4
|0
|110
|29
|24. New York Jets
|3
|4
|0
|108
|22
|25. Baltimore Ravens
|3
|4
|0
|96
|23
|26. Cincinnati Bengals
|2
|4
|0
|87
|25
|27. Arizona Cardinals
|3
|4
|0
|83
|21
|28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|2
|4
|0
|76
|25
|29. New York Giants
|1
|6
|0
|50
|28
|30. Indianapolis Colts
|2
|5
|0
|39
|30
|31. San Francisco 49ers
|0
|7
|0
|23
|31
|32. Cleveland Browns
|0
|7
|0
|13
|32
___VOTING PANEL
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Herm Edwards, ESPN
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, SB Nation Radio
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, The Sporting News
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
