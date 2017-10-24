WASHINGTON (AP) - Washington coach Jay Gruden says there’s a chance injured right guard Brandon Scherff can play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Scherff sprained the MCL in his left knee and hurt his lower back during the Redskins’ 34-24 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. Gruden says Scherff may be able to wear a brace and start against Dallas, which would be a big help for Washington’s offensive line.

Left tackle Trent Williams continues to play with an injured knee that will likely require surgery at some point, center Spencer Long has knee and quadriceps tendinitis and right tackle Morgan Moses sprained both ankles.

Gruden will not overwork his team this week with the mounting injury concerns that include linebacker Preston Smith’s groin, safety Stefan McClure’s hamstring and rookie cornerback Fabian Moreau’s hamstring.

Gruden expects cornerback Josh Norman (rib), safety Deshazor Everett (hamstring) and backup offensive lineman Tyler Catalina (concussion) to return to practice later in the week.

