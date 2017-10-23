Sen. Bob Corker said Tuesday he doesn’t have any regrets about his tense exchange with President Trump earlier this month.

“I don’t make comments that I haven’t thought about,” Mr. Corker, Tennessee Republican and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said on ABC News.

Mr. Corker and Mr. Trump got into a heated exchange on social media earlier this month after the president said on Twitter that Mr. Corker, who plans to retire when his term ends next year, “didn’t have the guts” to seek re-election. The senator quickly responded by calling the White House “an adult daycare center” adding that “someone obviously missed their shift,” due to the president’s derogatory tweets.



Mr. Corker said in an interview to The New York Times later that evening that Mr. Trump’s foreign policy decisions, such as slamming foreign leaders on Twitter, could put the U.S. “on the path to World War III.”

The senator said Mr. Trump’s decision to air his grievances on Twitter is putting the U.S. “on a path to combat.”

“Really, when you look at the fact that we’ve got this issue in North Korea and the president continues to kneecap his diplomatic representative, the secretary of state, and really move him away from successful diplomatic negotiations with China, which is key to this, you’re taking us on a path to combat,” Mr. Corker said, referring to Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson.

“I would just like for [President Trump] to leave it to the professionals for a while and see if we can do something that’s constructive for our country, the region and the world,” the senator said