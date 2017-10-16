Callista Gingrich was sworn in Tuesday as the U.S. ambassador to the Vatican during a low-key ceremony at the White House.

Mrs. Gingrich, wife of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, took the oath in an Oval Office ceremony attended by President Trump and others, including her husband.

Mr. Trump nominated Mrs. Gingrich to the post in May, and the Senate confirmed her nomination last week to become the link between the president and Pope Francis. Mr. Gingrich was an early Trump supporter.

Mrs. Gingrich has been a member of the Basilica’s choir in Washington, D.C. The Gingriches are expected to move to Rome early next month.