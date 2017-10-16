Activist and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has reportedly inked a book deal worth over $1 million.

The man who launched the campaign of anthem protests in the National Football League last year has signed a book deal with Random House imprint One World, according to the New York Post.

Sources within the industry told The Post on Tuesday that the unsigned athlete will deal with Chris Jackson, whose resume includes work with rapper Jay-Z and leftist author Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Mr. Kaepernick told NFL reporter Steve Wyche in August 2016 that he could not “show pride” in the American flag because the country “oppresses black people and people of color.” His actions sparked a league-wide movement that has angered millions of fans and prompted public condemnation by President Trump.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has attempted to quell the protests by telling players “that everyone should stand for the national anthem.”

“We want to honor our flag and our country, and our fans expect that of us,” he said in a statement released Oct. 11. “We also care deeply about our players and respect their opinions and concerns about critical social issues. The controversy over the anthem is a barrier to having honest conversations and making real progress on the underlying issues. We need to move past this controversy, and we want to do that together with our players.”

Representatives for Mr. Kaepernick and One World did not respond to The Post’s request for comment.