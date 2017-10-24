CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - A 65-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman who faced off at a Confederate monuments rally held by a former Republican gubernatorial candidate have both been convicted after a confrontation over a cellphone.

The dispute happened in February in Charlottesville during a rally for Corey Stewart, who supports the monuments.

News outlets report Sara Michel Tansey was convicted Monday of destruction of property for taking Jason Kessler’s cellphone. He was using the phone to livestream the rally.

Joseph Draego was convicted of assault for using excessive force in retrieving Kessler’s cellphone.

Tansey received a $50 fine, which was suspended, plus court costs. Draego received a $100 fine, plus court costs.

Draego has denied using excessive force and has appealed his conviction.