DALLAS (AP) - An ex-Texas school official has been sentenced for falsifying immigration documents that allowed foreign teachers to work in his district.

Former Garland ISD human resources director Victor Leos was sentenced to two years in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $317,000 in restitution Monday.

The 63-year-old pleaded guilty in April to receiving kickbacks and travel benefits from 2007 to 2012. Court documents say Leos submitted false statements indicating qualified U.S. applicants couldn’t be found for open positions so bilingual teachers from abroad were needed.

Leos recruited teachers from Mexico, Central and South America and the Philippines.

District officials say the scheme cost the district about $3.2 million, half of which was spent on immigration counsel and to continue visa and permanent residency applications for teachers Leos brought to the district.