FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) - The Atlanta Falcons have signed linebacker Sean Weatherspoon for his third stint with the team, adding depth to the position which lost rookie Duke Riley to a knee injury.

Riley left last week’s loss at New England with the injury and is expected to miss Sunday’s game at the New York Jets.

Weatherspoon was Atlanta’s first-round pick in the 2010 NFL draft. He made 41 starts in his first four NFL seasons before missing the 2014 season with an injury. He played in 14 games with Arizona in 2015 before returning to the Falcons for four games in 2016. His 2016 season ended when he suffered an Achilles tendon injury.

Atlanta waived backup defensive lineman Joe Vellano. The team made two practice squad moves, signing defensive lineman Taniela Tupou and waiving defensive lineman Jonathan Woodard.

