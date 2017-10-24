PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - Gov. Dennis Daugaard says people who make inappropriate jokes or comments or unwanted physical advances at the state Capitol should be held accountable.

The governor’s statement to the Argus Leader was in response to the newspaper’s report on women who experienced sexism and harassment in Pierre. The article came after a former lawmaker and lobbyist shared stories of harassment and assault.

The Argus Leader interviewed over 30 women about their experiences at the male-dominated statehouse. The newspaper says half reported witnessing or being a victim of harassment or inappropriate behavior by male colleagues.

Daugaard says the allegations were concerning and encouraged women to report them if they haven’t. He says individuals who “behave in this way should be held accountable,” but says most people in Pierre don’t act that way or approve of it.