Hillary Clinton's White House bid may have ended with the presidential election, but paychecks issued by her campaign committee continue unabated for top aides.

Third-quarter filings to the Federal Election Commission show key figures from Mrs. Clinton’s failed presidential campaign continue to collect thousands of dollars from Hillary for America.

FEC documents viewed by The Washington Free Beacon reveal:

Elizabeth Jones, the chief operating officer of Hillary for America, received $95,000 by the campaign in 2017.

Huma Abedin received $65,000 between mid-November to the end of June. Roughly $2,000 was dispersed from July until the end of September.

Nicholas Merrill, former Hillary for America spokesman, was paid $24,357 by the campaign in 2017.

Kelly Mehlenbacher, the treasury manager for Hillary for America, was paid $38,117 by the campaign in 2017.

The website added that Mrs. Clinton’s campaign transferred $800,000 in funds to Onward Together on May 1.

The group’s campaign treasurer did not return a request for comment prior to publication by The Free Beacon.