The chairman of the House intelligence committee announced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding a 2010 deal that allowed a Kremlin-backed company to gain control of a huge chunk of America’s uranium supply.

House Intel Chairman Devin Nunes said he is working with the House oversight committee to learn whether U.S. authorities were investigating Russia’s atomic energy giant Rosatom at the time the U.S. government signed off on the deal.

“One of the things we are concerned about is whether or not there was an FBI investigation, was there a DOJ investigation and if so, why was Congress not informed of this matter,” Mr. Nunes, California Republican said Tuesday.



Other congressional committees have already sought to learn more about any possible investigation, with Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley last week calling on the Justice Department to lift a nondisclosure agreement that he said prevented a former FBI confidential informant in the case from speaking to Congress about the handling of a criminal probe linked to the deal.



Rep. Ronald DeSantis, a member of the House Oversight Committee, said a confidential informant is trying to speak with his committee about the matter and that the committee is working with the Justice Department to try and release him from the nondisclosure agreement.



President Trump has previously sought to link Hillary Clinton to the uranium deal, in which the State Department and eight other U.S. agencies on the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States unanimously approved the partial sale of Canadian mining company Uranium One to Rosatom.Democrats contend Mr. Trump and his allies are seeking to deflect from the Russian meddling probe conducted by special counsel Robert Mueller.



Mrs. Clinton told C-SPAN on Monday that the uranium story is “the same baloney they’ve been peddling for years, and there’s been no credible evidence by anyone.”



“In fact,” she added, “it’s been debunked repeatedly and will continue to be debunked.”