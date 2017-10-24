Distraught liberals, progressives and Democrats who still can’t deal with the fact that President Trump won the election have some big, noisy plans for the upcoming first anniversary of election, fast approaching on Nov. 8. Those who remain depressed about Mr. Trump’s victory already know what they will do to mark the moment.

They plan to scream and holler in the streets. No, really.

“Let’s have a primal scream for the current state of our democracy! Gather together after work at Philadelphia’s City Hall, or just scream in solidarity from your own backyard,” advises Philly Up — a grass-roots Philadelphia-based group of feminist progressives — in a spirited public advisory.

“Progressives have taken their Trump derangement syndrome to a whole new level. Thousands of anguished liberals in Boston and Philadelphia will be taking part in scream fests on November 8 to commemorate the anniversary of Donald Trump’s election. Liberals in other cities around the country are likely to step up to the crazy plate as well as the big day draws near,” writes Debra Heine, a columnist for PJ Media, and a self-described conservative libertarian.

She has been tracking what appears to be a growing wave of angst-ridden, anti-Trump factions who will take to the streets and holler on election anniversary day. A sympathetic and intensely interested news media will no doubt offer plenty of coverage.

“Over 4,000 Facebook users in the Boston area have RSVP’d to attend the event they’re calling ‘Scream helplessly at the sky on the anniversary of the election.’ Another 33,000 have expressed interest in attending the event at the 383-year-old Boston Common,” Ms. Heine notes.

“Their actions may make a difference, to be sure, but perhaps not in the way they are intending. The sight of these unhinged minions binging on bitterness, self-pity, and outrage coming together to collectively howl at the moon is something that will drive more Americans into the arms of Trump,” she observes, adding, “It doesn’t get more pathetic than this, folks.”

AHOY: NEWS OF PIRATES

And now some news from the north. Stephane Perrault, acting chief electoral officer of Canada, has informed officials of the Pirate Party of Canada that their party will be “de-registered” at the end of November. What happened?

“The party is being de-registered for failing to file the required financial transactions return and auditor’s report for the 2016 fiscal year,” Mr. Perrault noted in a statement.

The Pirate Party now joins the Work Less Party, Newfoundland and Labrador First Party, Western Block Party, Bridge Party of Canada and nine other groups on the official de-registered list.

Still in good standing, though: Alliance of the North, Animal Protection Party of Canada, Bloc Quebecois, Christian Heritage Party of Canada, Communist Party of Canada, Conservative Party of Canada, Green Party of Canada, Liberal Party of Canada, Libertarian Party of Canada, Marijuana Party, Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada, National Advancement Party of Canada, New Democratic Party, Progressive Canadian Party and the Rhinoceros Party.

FOXIFIED

Fox News Channel continues its reign as the highest-rated basic cable network, besting ESPN, TNT and TBS according to Nielsen Media Research.

Fox News remains No. 1 cable news channel above MSNBC and CNN, as it has been for 16 years. In addition, Fox Business Network still wins the ratings race against CNBC, according to Nielsen.

Meanwhile, those confused about tax reform may get some insight: President Trump sits down with Fox Business anchor Lou Dobbs on Wednesday to affirm his intent to get tax reform passed by the end of the year. Airtime is 7 p.m. EDT.

‘WESTERN WHITE HOUSE’: $63.5 MILLION

It was once referred to as President Richard Nixon’s “Western White House.” Indeed, the Spanish Colonial Revival mansion with its traditional stucco and ornate tile was built in 1926 in San Clemente, California, on six acres overlooking the Pacific. Nixon bought the home in 1968 and sold it in 1980, when the 37th president decided to move to New York to be closer to his grandchildren.

The home, meanwhile, is a doozy, with vaulted ceilings, multiple archways, and an “entertainer’s pavilion.” The home served as a popular destination for many luminaries, including Bob Hope, Frank Sinatra, John Wayne, former President Ronald Reagan, former President Gerald Ford and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. The main house is 9,000 square feet with four bedrooms and seven baths. Four extra guest cottages add another seven bedrooms and seven baths, bringing the square footage of living space up to 15,000-square-feet.

“Lushly landscaped grounds slope gently down to 450 feet of white sand beach. Grounds include formal and cutting gardens, vegetable gardens, exotic succulent gardens, a greenhouse, catering facility, lighted tennis court, pool and pool terrace, a gazebo on the bluff and great expanses of lawn,” according to Sotheby’s International Reality, which is listing the property for the current owner — now priced at $63.5 million.

EVENTS OF NOTE FOR TODAY

Fans of the National Review, founded by conservative icon William F. Buckley Jr. in 1955, will gather in New York City on Wednesday evening for, well, the fourth annual William F. Buckley Jr. Prize Dinner.

The black tie event marks editor Rich Lowry’s 25 years at the helm of the publication, with awards going to author Tom Wolfe for “leadership in political thought,” and philanthropists Bruce and Suzie Kovner for “leadership in supporting liberty.”

Fox News correspondent James Rosen is master of ceremonies; novelist Christopher Buckley and American Enterprise Institute President Arthur Brooks will deliver the awards.

Meanwhile, the board of governors of the Republican National Lawyers Association has named Larry Levy the 2017 Republican Lawyer of the Year — “in recognition of his outstanding professional accomplishments and years of service to the Republican Party and its ideals.” Mr. Levy, a special counsel to three New York City mayors, will be honored at a reception Wednesday at a private club in the nation’s capital.

POLL DU JOUR

•79 percent of IT professionals are satisfied with their jobs.

•73 percent feel have “a sense of personal accomplishment,” 71 percent say their job “makes good use of their talents.”

•51 percent are interested in cybersecurity, 33 percent solve “real-world problems.”

•23 percent are concerned their job will become obsolete.

Source: A Computing Technology Industry Association survey of 820 IT professional conducted throughout June and released Monday.

