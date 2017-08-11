Sen. Jeff Flake said Tuesday he won’t run for re-election, saying he doesn’t think there’s room for someone like him in the GOP in Washington anymore.

The Arizona Republican’s announcement makes his seat the top target for Democrats in next year’s election, and will become a talking point for Republicans who say President Trump has poisoned the political conversation in Washington.

“There may not be a place for a Republican like me in the current Republican climate or the current Republican Party,” Mr. Flake told the Arizona Republic.