FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - The New York Jets have released running back Travaris Cadet and promoted cornerback Robert Nelson from the practice squad.

The team also announced Tuesday that it released safety Harold Jones-Quartey from the practice squad. The Jets filled the two vacancies on the practice squad by signing linebacker Jeremy Cash and running back Akeem Judd.

Cadet ran for 3 yards on his only carry with New York and had three catches for 26 yards in three games. He was signed last month while Matt Forte was dealing with turf toe.

Nelson had 20 tackles and an interception last season with Houston. He has also spent time with Cleveland, Arizona and New England. He gives the Jets some depth in the secondary with rookie backup Xavier Coleman dealing with a shoulder injury.

