Rep. Maxine Waters said Tuesday it’s “ridiculous” to claim that she was threatening President Trump’s life by saying she wanted to “take Trump out” — she just wants him impeached.

“Nobody believes that a 79-year-old grandmother who is a congresswoman and who has been in Congress and in politics all these years is talking about doing any harm,” Ms. Waters, California Democrat, said on CNN. “The only harm I may be doing to the president is I want him impeached.”

Ms. Waters said at an LGBT event in New York on Friday that she was inspired to “take Trump out,” which some interpreted as a threat to the president’s life. But the congresswoman said she was referencing impeachment.

“Everybody knows that I’m on the frontline, not talking about any physical harm to anybody, but I am talking about impeachment and I’m not going to stop,” she said.

Ms. Waters has made multiple calls for Mr. Trump’s impeachment and has been a vocal critic since his election.