The U.S. and Syria are now the only countries not a part of the global Paris climate pact after another longtime holdout, Nicaragua, officially signed on to the agreement on Monday.

“It is time for Nicaragua to sign the Paris agreement,” said Rosario Murillo, Nicaragua’s vice president, as quoted by The Guardian. “It is the only instrument we have in the world that allows the unity of intentions and efforts to face up to climate change and natural disasters.”

The move leaves the Trump administration in the company of Bashar Assad’s Syria as the only two governments on earth that refuse to take part in the Paris deal, which was negotiated by the Obama administration and formally signed in December 2015. While many countries’ actual commitments under the deal are weak at best, the Paris accord still represented the most sweeping worldwide effort in history to fight climate change.

Many other countries, particularly European allies such as Germany and France, slammed President Trump’s decision over the summer to withdraw from the agreement, saying the decision will erode trust in future American promises.

Under the terms negotiated by the Obama administration, the U.S. had committed to cutting its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 26 percent by 2025 when compared to 2005 levels.

Mr. Trump said such cuts were entirely unfair to the U.S., especially since other countries such as China — the world’s No. 1 polluter — promised only to hit peak emissions by 2030, meaning they have to do little between now and then.

Many other countries made minimal commitments, and even those were largely contingent on massive amounts of international financial aid, including billions of dollars from the U.S.

The president cast his decision as part of his broader “America first” mantra.

“I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh not Paris,” Mr. Trump said in a Rose Garden speech in June when he announced the U.S. withdrawal. “I promised I would exit or renegotiate any deal that doesn’t serve America’s interests.”

While the president said he was open to renegotiating the deal, there have been few signs that the administration actually has started to renegotiate with other world powers.