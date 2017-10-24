NEW YORK (AP) - Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Oct. 16-22. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Football: Atlanta at New England, NBC, 19.24 million.

2. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 14.58 million.

3. NFL Football: Kansas City at Oakland, CBS, 14.39 million.

4. “Sunday Night NFL Pre-Kick,” NBC, 13.85 million.

5. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 13.08 million.

6. “NCIS,” CBS, 12.85 million.

7. “The Walking Dead,” AMC, 11.44 million.

8. “This is Us,” NBC, 10.65 million.

9. “The Good Doctor,” ABC, 10.6 million.

10. “Bull,” CBS, 10.49 million.

11. “Football Night in America, Part 3,” NBC, 10.44 million.

12. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 10.37 million.

13. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 10.03 million.

14. Major League Baseball: ALCS, Game 7, New York Yankees at Houston, Fox Sports, 9.92 million.

15. “Dancing With the Stars,” ABC, 9.58 million.

16. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 9.54 million.

17. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 9.07 million.

18. “Hawaii Five-0,” CBS, 8.67 million.

19. NFL Football: Indianapolis at Tennessee, ESPN, 8.44 million.

20. “NCIS” Los Angeles,” CBS, 8.18 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.