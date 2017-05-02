A pair of Republican leaders unveiled a plan Tuesday to resume critical Obamacare payments while chipping away at the law’s most unpopular provision — the individual mandate to hold insurance or else pay a tax.

The plan by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady offers a counterpoint to a bipartisan Senate plan that isn’t sitting well with conservatives.

The GOP-only plan would fund “cost-sharing” reimbursements to insurers, which should tamp down premiums in 2018 and 2019.

Yet it would also provide relief from the individual mandate tax through 2021 and scrap penalties tied to the Obamacare rule requiring large employers to provide insurance to workers, retroactive to 2015.

It also lifts the contribution limit on tax-advantaged health savings accounts, and includes strict provisions that bar people from using taxpayer subsidies for abortion.

Mr. Brady said Americans are looking for real relief from Obamacare and “not a reinforcement of today’s failed status quo.”

The new plan sets up direct competition with a deal negotiated by Sen. Lamar Alexander, Tennessee Republican, and Sen. Patty Murray, Washington Democrat, that would fund cost-sharing payments and allow states to get swifter approval of waivers that allow them to depart from Obamacare, though within limits.

For instance, states cannot chip away at the list of benefits that insurers are mandated to cover.

Mr. Alexander focused on areas of consensus between the two plans, saying it “is encouraging to see a growing consensus that Congress should fund the cost-sharing reduction payments for two more years.”

He also pointed to the bevy of existing sponsors for his own bill.

Every Democrat and a dozen Senate Republicans support the bill, so it should pass without hiccups if Majority Leader Mitch McConnell puts it on the floor.

Mr. McConnell wants buy-in from the House and Mr. Trump first, and that’s looking like a tall order.

House conservatives on Tuesday eviscerated the bipartisan Senate plan, calling it a “nonstarter” that would make insurers whole but fall short of loosening rules that made coverage more expensive.

The sharp critiques from Republican Study Committee Chairman Mark Walker, Rep. Jim Jordan and other vocal Republicans reflect concerns aired by Mr. Trump, who’s toggled between supporting bipartisan talks and trying to move the deal to the right, saying consumers need more relief from the 2010 law before they approve the insurer payments.

Mr. Jordan, Ohio Republican, said the Senate shouldn’t be looking to shore up former President Barack Obama’s program after they failed to pass a repeal bill and should get moving on the rest of Mr. Trump’s agenda, including tax cuts and a border wall.

“Of course we’re opposed to that legislation,” he said.