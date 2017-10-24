A Pittsburgh area elementary school is investigating a teacher after she posted on Facebook that she was going shopping for a gun.

“I’m going shopping sat. Who wants to go. I’m buying a gun. Watch out world. Hahahaha,” a teacher at Moore Elementary School wrote Friday, a local CBS affiliate reported.

The post prompted many parents to pull their children out of classes, resulting in nearly 60 absences, Brentwood School District said in a statement.

“Today, nearly sixty students were either kept home from school or were picked up early due to a social media communication made by a staff member,” read the statement, obtained by CBS. “The District is not permitted to share the details of the incident, especially as there is an ongoing investigation.”

Superintendent Amy Burch assured parents that the district’s safety plan was followed and appropriate borough authorities were notified.

The director of school police and superintendent remained at the school for the day and kindergarten students were escorted by a school police officer for a previously planned field trip, the superintendent said.

“Our Director of Special Education, who is also a school psychologist, was also onsite all day to assist as needed,” the statement said.

“Rest assured, the District takes these types of situations very seriously and remains committed to the safety of our students and staff as our first priority.”

The district hasn’t released the name of the teacher or what disciplinary actions she may face, if any.