A protester confronted President Trump on Tuesday at the U.S. Capitol, shouting “treason before tax cuts.”

Mr. Trump was headed into a luncheon with Republican senators when a man in a crush of reporters threw a handful of miniature Russian flags.

The man, dressed in a suit and tie, had blended in with the press who were watching as the president walked past.

The protester yelled that Mr. Trump colluded with Russia and was guilty of “treason.”

“You shouldn’t be talking about taxes. You should be talking about treason,” the man yelled. “President Trump stole the election. We should be talking about treason.”

The GOP tax reform plan topped the agenda at the Senate GOP lunch with the president.

Capitol Police quickly removed the protester.