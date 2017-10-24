KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee man who pleaded guilty to charges of extorting women by posing as a University of Tennessee football player on Snapchat has received a 30-month prison sentence.

Brandon Douglas Shanahan of Sweetwater was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to two counts of interstate communications with intent to extort. U.S. District Judge Pamela Reeves’ sentence also includes one year of supervised release.

Prosecutors said Shanahan used the name “Camsutton2323” on Snapchat last year and made women believe he was former Tennessee cornerback Cameron Sutton, now a Pittsburgh Steelers rookie. Officials said Sutton was unaware that Shanahan was impersonating him.

Shanahan, 23, reached a plea agreement last November recommending an 18-month prison sentence. The plea agreement was revoked and amended this year after officials found evidence of “new criminal conduct.”