PHILADELPHIA — Redskins left tackle Trent Williams sat at his locker following Washington’s 34-24 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. For the second straight game, Williams dealt with soreness in his right knee.

But the tackle’s knee injury isn’t the type where his soreness will get better as the season progresses. He admitted last week to needing surgery to repair a torn ligament. For Williams, the question becomes how long can he put the operation off.

Williams, though, reaggravated his injury toward the end of the Redskins’ loss, coach Jay Gruden said.

After the latest development, Williams said he needed to re-evaluate the injury and take the next step.

“I’m just trying to push through for my teammates,” Williams said. “I’m not sure if I’m doing the right thing, but that’s what my heart is telling me to do right now.”

The Redskins’ offensive line was banged up further after their loss in Philadelphia. Right tackle Morgan Moses sprained both of his ankles, and guard Brandon Schreff needs an MRI after suffering an MCL injury. Washington was already without backup guard Tyler Catalina (concussion) and tackle Ty Nsekhe, who is recovering from core muscle surgery and has been out since Sept. 25.

Williams said he put pressure on himself to stay in the game while the Redskins’ injuries added up.

But Williams, again, felt limited in his performance. The Redskins allowed four sacks to the Eagles’ defense and Williams said he wasn’t sure if he was hurting the team.

While Williams has played through injuries before, he admitted this one is the toughest of his career.

“Every week is very little practice, very limited movement,” Williams said. “It’s extremely tough, playing a position where movement is key. You’ve got guys coming right down the middle of you and you don’t have the base you’re accustomed to having. You’ve got to try to find different ways to get the job done. It’s tough.”

Asked if it would be better if he took a week or two off, Williams wasn’t sure. He said he would discuss the scenario with his doctors: “If they advise me to do so, I’ll have a talk with Jay and see if that’s necessary.”

But for right now, Williams will try to push through — trying to delay surgery as long as possible.

“I would like to think I could make it the whole season, but I don’t know,” Williams said. “I’m going to try to do it as long as possible. Hopefully I can get through January. If not, then I know I tried.”