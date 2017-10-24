President Trump congratulated award-winning minority business owners at the White House Tuesday and said his administration is fighting “for every community in America.”

“Each of you has just a remarkable past and I think an even more remarkable future — especially with Trump as your president,” Mr. Trump told the honorees with a grin.

The president said his economic policies, including cutting regulations and taxes, are helping all businesses and boosting the stock market to record highs.

“My administration is deeply committed to empowering minority business owners,” the president told them. “We’re doing really well, which makes it better for you. I talked a lot about the inner cities on the campaign trail. There’s a lot of potential in the inner cities.”

The nine business owners are winners of the National Minority Enterprise Development Week Awards, a project of Commerce Department’s Minority Business Development Agency.

Mr. Trump also said he is helping U.S. businesses by renegotiating free-trade deals such as NAFTA, and asserted that “we’re way ahead of schedule” in such talks.

“If [renegotiation] doesn’t turn out, we’ll have to do a new NAFTA,” he said.