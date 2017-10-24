Twitter will begin labeling political advertisements as Congress moves to investigate Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election through online political ad buying.

The company will launch a “transparency center”, which will show all ads currently running on Twitter, including political ones, and how long the ads have been running. It will also include a database to show users which ads have been targeted towards them and the criteria used to personalize the ads.

Political ads will include additional information, including associated campaign ads currently running or have run. Twitter will show who funded the campaign, how much money was spent on this specific campaign and how much was spent the platform in total. It will also have information on the criteria used to place the ad, including age, gender and geography.

Twitter announced the policy in a blog post on Tuesday, will also include a visual political ad indicator such as a purple dot noting the tweet was prompted by a political account.

“We are committed to stricter policies and transparency around issue-based ads,” Twitter said in the post. “There is currently no clear industry definition for issue-based ads, but we will work with our peers, other industry leaders, policy makers and ad partners to clearly define them quickly and integrate them into the new approach mentioned above.”

Twitter’s new transparency rules comes ahed of testimony by Sam Edgett, the company’s acting general counsel, before the House and Senate Intelligence committees on Nov. 1. The hearings will also include testimony from attorneys for Google and Facebook.

Last week, Sens. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, and Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat, introduced legislation to increase digital ad transparency. The bill, called “The Honest Ads Act,” would force digital platforms with 50 million or more monthly unique visitors to follow the same political ad regulations as television and radio outlets.

Warner called Twitter’s announcement, “a good first step.”