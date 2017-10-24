DOSWELL, Va. (AP) - A popular Virginia amusement park will be the scene of an emergency preparedness drill in which dozens of law enforcement agencies will respond to a simulated attack involving a weapon of mass destruction.

The drill is scheduled Wednesday at Kings Dominion in Doswell, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Richmond.

Adam Lee, special agent in charge of the Richmond FBI division, said the drill will involve a terror cell and a complicating factor such as an active shooter or secondary explosive device.

People living in the area will likely see helicopters and emergency response vehicles, and may hear simulated gunfire.

Assistant special agent in charge John Lenkart said the event will involve “a national-level response” by law enforcement. The event is conducted each year in a different city.