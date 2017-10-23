Hillary Clinton appears to be getting fair coverage from the press, more so than her former foe who now occupies the White House.

A new Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday found that a third of U.S. voters — 34 percent — say the nation’s major new organizations “fabricate” stories on Mrs. Clinton; 27 percent of Republicans, 31 percent of independents and 43 percent of Democrats agree. The rest were undecided.

Forty-one percent said the press did not fabricate stories about Mrs. Clinton; 54 percent of Republicans and 34 percent of both independents and Democrats agree.

Interesting finding, in light of another recent survey from the same pollster.

Last week, a separate Politico/Morning Consult poll found that 46 percent of voters said the press makes up stories about President Trump — an idea that three-fourths of Republicans, 44 percent of independents and 20 percent of Democrats agreed upon.

Another 37 percent said the news media did not fabricate the stories; 11 percent of Republicans, 31 percent of independents and 65 percent of Democrats agree. The rest were undecided.