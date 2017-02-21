COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) - A source with knowledge of the deal says the Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to trade receiver Dontrelle Inman to the Chicago Bears for a seventh-round pick.

The source spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the paperwork on the trade was still being completed.

Inman has spent four seasons with the Chargers, catching 107 passes for 1,463 yards and seven touchdowns. He played every game last season in San Diego.

This season he was set back by a May sports hernia surgery.

“He got hurt and never really got a good chance to see him and some other guys stepped ahead of him,” said Chargers coach Anthony Lynn. “We just wanted to get him someplace where he can be happy and play football.”

While the Virginia product developed into a dependable NFL receiver, Inman has been inactive for the past two weeks after the Chargers activated first-round pick Mike Williams, who missed training camp and the first five games of the season with a back injury.

“Mike’s role will change,” Lynn said. “We’re going to put more on his plate. I’m going to feed him more than he can eat right now.”

ESPN first reported the trade.

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers said the trade was less a reflection of the team’s depth at receiver than simply having Williams healthy.

“I don’t know if it’s a reflection of how deep it is, but a reflection of drafting a guy No. 7 and the potential that Mike has,” Rivers said. “You take a guy like Mike Williams and he’s healthy, you want to get him going because of his upside.”

