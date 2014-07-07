Police in southern Virginia have arrested two brothers after video emerged of them barking anti-Semitic remarks at a man outside their father’s taco shop.

Joseph Killian, 33, and Henry Killian II, 35, were arrested and charged in connection with an incident in front of Hey Joe’s restaurant in Damascus, Va., a town of hardly 800 people roughly 30 miles northeast of Bristol, Tennessee, The Bristol Herald Courier reported Wednesday.

The brothers yelled anti-Semitic slurs Monday at a person identified as Craig Johnston, an out-of-town hiker who recorded the outburst, in-between the younger of the two attempting to strike Mr. Johnston, according to video of the incident uploaded to the latter’s Facebook account afterwards.

“You should get in a [expletive] Jewish oven and die like your ancestors,” the younger brother says at one point in the video.

“Better be careful where you’re walking around, you Jew,” one of the Killians says later in the clip. “You’re not welcome.”

Both siblings were both charged with disorderly conduct for the anti-Semitic comments and expletives, Damascus Police Chief Mike Hounshell told the Herald Courier. The younger brother was also charged with assault and battery for allegedly striking at Mr. Johnston, according to the newspaper.

The Killian brothers are originally from near Charlotte, North Carolina, but their father owns Hey Joe’s, Damascus Mayor Jack McCrady told the Herald-Courier.

Mr. Johnston told authorities that he had planned to meet up with the Killian brothers to buy marijuana but said that the deal deteriorated when the outburst occurred, according to the police chief.

“The individual assaulted isn’t innocent of wrong doing either,” the mayor wrote on his Facebook page Tuesday. “By his own admission, he went there to purchase illegal drugs, the transaction soured and spilled into the streets resulting in the … video and assault.”

“The not-so-innocent victim refused to press charged, but chose to vent on social media. The town pressed charges, and the pair is in the regional jail,” Mr. McCrady wrote.

Neither of the Killians had posted bail as of Tuesday, the Herald Courier reported. The next court appearance for either is scheduled for Dec. 6, the report said.

Mr. Johnston removed the video of the incident from his Facebook page upon the mayor’s urging this week.

Hey Joe’s is slated to close by the end of the month, they mayor said.