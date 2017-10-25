Police have arrested the brother of Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock on child pornography charges.

Bruce Paddock, 59, was apprehended at an assisted living center in North Hollywood and taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center, a local Fox News affiliate reported Monday. He is being held on $60,000 bail.

The LAPD said the investigation of Mr. Paddock began “after evidence was discovered inside a business located in the 9000 block of San Fernando Road in Sun Valley.”

“Paddock had been squatting inside the business and after his eviction, the evidence was discovered,” LAPD’s statement said, the station reported. “At the time of the initial investigation, Paddock was a transient and could not be located.”

Mr. Paddock’s brother, Stephen Paddock, killed 58 and wounded nearly 500 others from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel on Oct. 1, the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Paddock killed himself during the Oct. 1 rampage as law enforcement closed in on his location.

Authorities have still not determined an exact motive for his actions.