MIAMI (4-2) at BALTIMORE (3-4)

Thursday, 8:25 p.m. EDT, CBS/NFL Network/Amazon

OPENING LINE - Ravens by 3 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Miami 3-2-1, Baltimore 3-4

SERIES RECORD - Ravens lead 8-6

LAST MEETING - Ravens beat Dolphins 38-6, Dec. 4, 2016

LAST WEEK - Dolphins beat Jets 31-28; Ravens lost to Vikings 24-16

AP PRO32 RANKING - Dolphins No. 15, Ravens No. 25

DOLPHINS OFFENSE - OVERALL (32), RUSH (29), PASS (30).

DOLPHINS DEFENSE - OVERALL (10), RUSH (5), PASS (17).

RAVENS OFFENSE - OVERALL (31), RUSH (13), PASS (32).

RAVENS DEFENSE - OVERALL (18), RUSH (32), PASS (7).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Dolphins have won three straight, Ravens lost four of five. … Fifth straight year these AFC foes have met. Ravens have won six of last seven, including playoffs. … Miami down by 17 points (Atlanta) and 14 points (Jets) in last two wins. Miami has been outscored 102-51 in first three quarters, but has outscored opponents 41-10 in fourth quarter…. Dolphins are off to best start since 2003. … Dolphins have scored 51 points in past six quarters after scoring 41 in their first 18 quarters. … Miami only NFL team without rushing TD. … Since September 2016, Dolphins have won 12 straight in games decided by seven points or less. … QB Matt Moore will make first start of season, replacing injured Jay Cutler. Moore is 15-14 as NFL starter, including 2-2 last season. In past six road starts, he has 15 TDs and three INTs. … Miami’s Cody Parkey is 8 for 8 on FGs but 8 for 10 on PATs. … Dolphins DE Cameron Wake had 2 ½ sacks last week, 16th game of career with multiple sacks. … Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry has three straight games with TD catch. … Ravens’ 10 INTs tied for first in NFL with Jacksonville. … Ravens LB C.J. Mosley leads NFL with 64 tackles. … Ravens QB Joe Flacco is 5-0 lifetime vs. Miami with nine TDs and three INTs. … Ravens WR Mike Wallace scored 15 TDs in two seasons with Dolphins. … Baltimore RB Javorius Allen had 170 scrimmage yards with TD catch last year vs. Dolphins. … Baltimore coach John Harbaugh takes third crack at 99th career victory (including playoffs). … Ravens are 15-22 in October under Harbaugh, his only losing month since arrival in 2008. … Baltimore is 55-20 at home under Harbaugh, but 1-2 this year. … Flacco has eight INTs, five TD passes. … Ravens K Justin Tucker 13 for 15 on FGs. Only misses came from 58 and 62 yards. … Allen leads Ravens with 31 catches. No WR has more than 16. … Fantasy Tips: Tucker has accounted for 50 of team’s 130 points, and that trend will continue until Baltimore’s stagnant offense jells.

___

