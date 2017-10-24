President Trump on Wednesday described his meeting with Republican senators the day before as a “love fest.”

“The meeting with Republican Senators yesterday, outside of Flake and Corker, was a love fest with standing ovations and great ideas for USA!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

Mr. Trump met with Republican senators on Capitol Hill Tuesday for lunch to talk about policy ideas. The meeting was the first since Mr. Trump and Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker exchanged heated words on social media and in interviews, but after the meeting, Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake announced that he intended to retire when his term ends in January 2019.

Mr. Corker had already announced his retirement earlier this year, but he was not as direct in the reason for his retirement as fellow Republican senator Mr. Flake was on Tuesday.

Mr. Flake took to the Senate floor and directly blamed Mr. Trump for the divisive politics of today and said there was no way he could run and win in this atmosphere.

But the president tweeted that the reason the two senators decided to retire is a lot simpler than that.

“The reason Flake and Corker dropped out of the Senate race is very simple, they had zero chance of being elected. Now act so hurt & wounded!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

