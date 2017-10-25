President Trump hinted Wednesday that he could make a surprise visit to the Korean Demilitarized Zone during a trip to Asia that starts next week.

The president refused to rule out a stop at the DMZ while in South Korea, although senior White House officials said it wasn’t currently on the schedule.

“I’d rather not say, but you’ll be surprised,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House. “You’ll be surprised.”

Wearing a broad smile, Mr. Trump walked away from reporters who were shouting, “What do you mean?”

The DMZ has embodied the tense standoff between North Korea and South Korea since the end of the Korean War in 1950.

Mr. Trump embarks Nov. 3 on a 12-day trip to Asia with stops in Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

The nuclear threat from North Korea will top the agenda at many stops.

Mr. Trump is scheduled to spend Nov. 7 in South Korea, where he will visit U.S. troops at Camp Humphries and address the country’s National Assembly.

The president likely would skip a photo op in the DMZ due logistics and not security concerns, said the official who also stressed that the president’s itinerary was still being finalized.