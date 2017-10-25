President Trump hailed the “tremendous success” of hurricane-relief efforts in Texas Wednesday, two months after Hurricane Harvey ravaged the state.

Meeting with state and federal officials in Dallas, Mr. Trump praised the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Coast Guard for helping to save as many as 16,000 people from floodwaters.

“We’ve had tremendous success in Texas,” Mr. Trump said.

The president said the Houston area has a long way to go before it fully recovers, and that federal officials are examining plans to address chronic flooding in Houston, and the use of a more water-resistant type of sheetrock for home construction.

“Let’s take a look at the costs and then see if it’s possible to do, because that would save a lot of money into the future and it would also put a lot of people to work,” he said. “So let’s see what we can do.”