COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina Republicans want a judge to dismiss a media lawsuit seeking records involving a political consultant charged in a probe of possible Statehouse corruption.

A judge is hearing arguments from the state House Republican Caucus on Wednesday. The media coalition, which includes The Associated Press, wants the caucus declared to be a public body, subject to the state’s Freedom of Information Act, and therefore required to make its records and meetings public.

The caucus denied a request to view records of payments to the firms of Richard Quinn and his son, former House Majority Leader Rick Quinn, both of whom face criminal conspiracy charges.