An illegal immigrant girl who fought a major battle with the Trump administration over abortion rights had her abortion Wednesday, the ACLU announced, less than a day after an appeals court said she could.

The Trump administration had argued the 17-year-old girl known in court documents only as “J.D.” was in their custody as an Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC), and said it is against the law for them to spend federal taxpayer money to facilitate an elective abortion.

But the court of appeals ruled Tuesday the girl had a constitutional right to an abortion and the government was standing in her way, clearing the way for a district judge to order J.D. to be free to have the abortion as soon as possible.

“My lawyers have told me that people around the country have been calling and writing to show support for me,” the girl said in a statement. “I am touched by this show of love from people I may never know and from a country I am just beginning to know — to all of you, thank you.”

Brigitte Amiri, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union, which defended the girl, said “justice prevailed today for Jane Doe.”

“But make no mistake about it, the administration’s efforts to interfere in women’s decisions won’t stop with Jane,” Ms. Amiri said.