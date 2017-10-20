An illegal immigrant girl who fought a major battle with the Trump administration over abortion rights had her abortion Wednesday, the ACLU announced, less than a day after an appeals court said she could.

The Trump administration had argued the 17-year-old girl known in court documents only as “J.D.” was in their custody as an Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC), and said it is against the law for them to spend federal taxpayer money to facilitate an elective abortion.

But the court of appeals ruled Tuesday the girl had a constitutional right to an abortion and the government was standing in her way, clearing the way for a district judge to order J.D. to be free to have the abortion as soon as possible.

“My lawyers have told me that people around the country have been calling and writing to show support for me,” the girl said in a statement. “I am touched by this show of love from people I may never know and from a country I am just beginning to know — to all of you, thank you.”

Brigitte Amiri, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union, which defended the girl, said “justice prevailed today for Jane Doe.”

“But make no mistake about it, the administration’s efforts to interfere in women’s decisions won’t stop with Jane,” Ms. Amiri said.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said the abortion was tragic and may have been avoidable.

“This ruling not only cost a life, it could pave the way for anyone outside the United States to unlawfully enter and obtain an abortion. Life and the Constitution are sacred. We lost some of both today,” Mr. Paxton said, noting the Justice Department “failed to appeal” to the Supreme Court before the abortion occurred.

“Even the Obama administration’s Department of Justice acknowledged that unlawfully present aliens without substantial connections to the country lack the same constitutional rights as citizens,” he said.

Mr. Paxton was leading a coalition of 12 other state attorney generals who signed an amicus brief they planned to file with the Supreme Court, had the case reached the high court.

Meanwhile, pro-life advocates say the ruling will lead to abortion on demand for non-citizens.

“This is an appalling and unconscionable misuse of taxpayer dollars,” said Catherine Glenn Foster, president of Americans United for Life. “It threatens to conjure a so-called right to immediate abortion on demand from the U.S. Constitution, and to recast America, which has historically aspired to be a haven and place of refuge for the most vulnerable, into a destination for abortions.”