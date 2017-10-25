Kristan Hawkins begins a “Lies Feminists Tell Tour” at the University of California Berkeley on Thursday. Miss Hawkins is the president of Students for Life, a national organization that boasts 1,176 chapters on college and high school campuses nationwide — and she is prepared to debunk the ideas of “aging, second-wave feminists” who have given students some faulty ideas.

“Those who lead feminist organizations and champion the cause of abortion are not about equal rights for men and women, as was the first wave of feminists, Susan B. Anthony and Alice Paul. Instead, they push an extreme pro-abortion agenda and promote the corrupt business practices of questionable organizations like Planned Parenthood. Too often, students are told that the right to abortion on demand and free birth control, provided at the taxpayer expense, is synonymous with feminism,” says Miss Hawkins.

She plans to deflate “common lies feminists tell” — including claims that most women support abortion, that women need free contraception and access to abortion to succeed and achieve career goals, and that abortion is harmless and without consequences.

“Students today deserve to know the truth about the history of feminism, abortion, and contraception in our nation. And we are taking our message to campuses nationwide because we are not afraid of a conversation in territory considered favorable to modern, failed feminism,” observes Miss Hawkins.

Though conservative authors Milo Yiannopoulos and Ann Coulter faced violent protests at Berkeley, Miss Hawkins is not anticipating any ill will, and stresses that all are welcome. Throughout November, she is scheduled to appear at Princeton, Dartmouth, Harvard and Benedictine universities; the University of Kansas; the University of California at Irvine; and the University of Southern California.

‘FREE SPEECH ON CAMPUS’ GETS A HEARING

Following efforts to shut down certain speakers on U.S. campuses, the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee will conduct a hearing on this emotionally charged issue Thursday. On hand to weigh in: Robert Zimmer, president of the University of Chicago; Nadine Strossen, a law professor at New York Law School; Richard Cohen, president of the Southern Poverty Law Center; and Allison Stanger, professor of politics and economics at Middlebury College. C-SPAN will cover the event at 10 a.m. EDT; it will be live-streamed at Senate.gov found here

“Free speech zones aimed at silencing unpopular opinions are an assault on our First Amendment freedoms and prevent students from learning from those around them. Instead of stifling free speech, colleges and universities should offer a marketplace of ideas where students learn that the best way to handle an idea they disagree with is to challenge it with more speech, not with violence or suppression,” Carrie Sheffield, director of Americans for Prosperity’s Generation Opportunity project, tells Inside The Beltway. “It’s encouraging that Congress is paying attention to the problem, and we hope more schools begin standing up for free speech and free expression.”

FAKE HILLARY NEWS A RARITY

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton appears to be getting fair coverage from the press. A new Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday found that 34 percent of U.S. voters say major new organizations “fabricate” stories about Mrs. Clinton; 41 percent overall said the press did not fabricate the stories, with 26 percent who are undecided or didn’t know.

Interesting finding, in light of another survey from the same pollster.

Last week, a separate Politico/Morning Consult poll found that 46 percent of voters said the press makes up stories about President Trump while another 37 percent said the news media did not fabricate the stories — with 17 percent undecided.

FLAKE’S HISTORIC FIRST

Sen. Jeff Flake’s decision not to run for re-election in 2018 garnered much press coverage after the Arizona Republican cited his distaste for President Trump’s leadership as a defining factor in his decision. The lawmaker’s move was also historic.

“Jeff Flake’s surprise announcement that he will not run for re-election in 2018 means he is the first of the 11 Arizona U.S. senators since statehood never to run for a second term,” reports Eric Ostermeier, a University of Minnesota politics professor who tracks historic trends.

“Arizona has a history of producing long-serving members in the U.S. Senate,” he adds. Find his very meticulous report here

A MOMENT IN ARIZONA

When 56 immigrants from 23 countries pledged an oath of allegiance to the United States during a naturalization ceremony in Phoenix on Tuesday, the lights dimmed and a video of President Trump appeared on two screens at the front of the room.

“My dear fellow American. It is with great pride that I welcome you into the American family. No matter where you come from, or what faith you practice, this country is now your country,” the president said in his message, which inspired applause among the new citizens.

“His words were amazing,” Mexican-born Elizeth Ramirez told Daniel Gonzales, who covers immigration issues for the Arizona Republic.

“It was a very good message. Welcoming immigrants to ‘our family.’ That’s the way it should be,” observed Dharm Imamdar, originally from India.

None of the immigrants “noticed anything negative about Trump’s message,” wrote Mr. Gonzales, also noting that Mr. Trump produced his video message for new immigrants sooner than former President Barack Obama, whose video welcome message debuted in October 2009, nine months after he took office, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

POLL DU JOUR

• 48 percent of Americans think Congress will pass tax reform legislation; 73 percent of Republicans, 41 percent of independents and 42 percent of Democrats agree.

• 40 percent think Congress will pass immigration reform legislation; 60 percent of Republicans, 35 percent of independents and 32 percent of Democrats agree.

• 38 percent think Congress will repeal Obamacare; 56 percent of Republicans, 34 percent of independents and 29 percent of Democrats agree.

• 19 percent think Congress will pass gun control legislation; 29 percent of Republicans, 15 percent of independents and 12 percent of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted Oct. 22-24.

• Murmurs and asides to jharper@washingtontimes.com