Sen. Jeff Flake’s decision not to run for re-election in 2018 was dramatic and garnered much press coverage after the Arizona Republican cited his distaste for President Trump’s leadership as a defining factor in his decision.

The lawmaker’s move was also historic.

“Jeff Flake’s surprise announcement on Tuesday that he will not run for re-election in 2018 means he is the first of the 11 Arizona U.S. senators since statehood never to run for a second term,” reports Eric Ostermeier, a University of Minnesota politics professor who tracks historic trends, voter behaviors and other political factors.

Arizona has a history of producing long-serving members in the U.S. Senate, he said.

“Flake will join Republican Ralph Cameron as the only one-term senators in the history of the Grand Canyon State. Cameron ran for a second term in 1926 but was defeated by eight-term Rep. Carl Hayden that November,” Mr. Ostermeier noted.

All nine other Arizona U.S. senators served multiple terms, including Hayden, a Democrat who served seven terms from 1927 to 1969, and Republican Sen. John McCain, now in his sixth term, who was elected in 1987 and remains in office.

Find Mr. Ostermeier’s meticulous report here.

As a historical reference, the professor also cited Democrats Henry Ashurst, who served five terms from 1912-1941; Dennis DeConcini who served three from 1977-1995 and ‘Mac’ McFarland (1941-1953) and Marcus Smith (1912-1921), who lasted two terms each.

On the Republican side, Barry Goldwater served five interrupted terms (1953-1965; 1969-1987); Jon Kyl served three (1995-2013) and Paul Fannin two (1965-1977).