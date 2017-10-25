COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The South Carolina Supreme Court has suspended the law license of a former lawmaker facing a criminal conspiracy charge in what a prosecutor says was a corruption scheme in the Legislature.

Justices say Jim Harrison agreed to the interim suspension in a Wednesday order.

Harrison is a Columbia lawyer who spent 23 years in the House through 2013 and was chairman of the House Judiciary Committee for nearly two decades.

Prosecutor David Pascoe said at Harrison’s bond hearing Tuesday that political consultant Richard Quinn paid the Republican money every month to influence legislation that would help Quinn’s private clients.

Harrison has also been suspended from his position on The Board of Visitors at The Citadel and in his job providing research and legal support for the General Assembly.