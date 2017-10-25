LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) - The Los Alamos Public Schools board is considering a policy aimed at protecting immigrant students amid fears of increased federal enforcement.

The Los Alamos Monitor reports board members are scheduled Thursday to discuss a proposal that spells out how school staff should react if federal immigration agents come on campus without a warrant.

Under the proposal, staff is to notify the superintendent and not give agents any information on the students’ whereabouts.

A separate resolution calls for school employees not to keep any records showing that information after admission.

