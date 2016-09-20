Marilyn Manson has fired his band’s long-time bassist, Jeordie White, after the latter’s ex-girlfriend recently accused him of rape.

“I have decided to part ways with Jeordie White as a member of Marilyn Manson,” the Grammy Award-nominated shock rocker said in a statement shared by his Twitter account Tuesday. “He will be replaced for the upcoming tour. I wish him well.”

Known professionally as Twiggy Ramirez, Mr. White joined Manson’s band in 1993 and remained a member of its line-up ever since, excluding a six-year hiatus from 2002-8. He performed on a majority of the group’s albums beginning with its full-length debut, 1995’s “Smells Like Children,” and was a touring member of the band as recently as last month.

The statement announcing the bassist’s firing came four days after his former girlfriend, fellow musician Jessicka Addams, penned a Facebook post accusing him of sexual and physical accuse dating back to the early 1990s, including at least one incident she described as rape.

“In 1997, I was warned by my band’s record company that if I revealed my story publicly, there would be a very good chance that my band Jack Off Jill would be blackballed by concert promoters, radio programmers, and other bands and their managers,” she wrote Oct. 20.

“The label blatantly feared the big machine behind Marilyn Manson would use their power to destroy not only Jack Off Jill, but my name, Jessicka, as well. The pressure and guilt of the inevitable repercussions of my rape story affecting my band’s livelihood, happiness and success kept me silent for years,” she continued, adding: “I was not alone. I was not the only one who was a victim of my rapist.

Mr. White, 46, has not commented publicly on the allegations. Attempts to reach him Wednesday were unsuccessful, Rolling Stone reported.

Manson did not cite the allegations in announcing the firing, but had discussed the claims in a statement issued a day after Ms. Addam’s initial Facebook post.

“I knew Jessicka and Jeordie had a romantic relationship many years ago and I considered and still consider Jessicka to be a friend,” the rocker born Brian Warner said Oct. 21. “I knew nothing about these allegations until very recently and am saddened by Jessicka’s obvious distress.”

Ms. Addams opened up about her relationship with the bassist on the heels of several Hollywood actresses coming forward this month with claims of sexual assault involving Harvey Weinstien, the once-powerful movie mogul and co-founder of The Weinstein Company and Mirimax production studios.

Rose McGowan, Manson’s former fiancée, has been among the loudest leading women speaking up about the disgraced movie tycoon after The New York Times published a bombshell report earlier this month revealing that Mr. Weinstein settled with several actress, Ms. McGowan included, in order resolve claims of sexual harassment or assault dating back nearly three decades.

Ms. McGowan, 44, dated Manson for more than three years before they called off their wedding plans in 2001. She declined to comment for The Times report, but subsequently tweeted that she was raped by Mr. Weinstein.

Mr. White has performed with the group A Perfect Circle and was a touring member of Nine Inch Nails, among other projects. His stage name stems from combining the name of a famous model with that of a serial killer – British model Twiggy and serial killer Richard Ramirez – a practice adopted by Manson and several of his former bandmates.

He was performing with Manson on Sept. 30 in New York City when the frontman suffered an on-stage injury that resulted in the group rescheduling two months’ worth of tour dates. Manson’s next show back is currently scheduled for Nov. 5 in Devore, California, albeit with a different bassist.