NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Testimony at the bribery trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez is focused on the details of a $300,000 political contribution by a donor who is also on trial.

An indictment accuses Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen of bribing the New Jersey Democrat in exchange for political influence.

Jurors already have heard about two $300,000 contributions Melgen made to a political action committee that supported Democrats.

On Wednesday, prosecutors sought to show the first $300,000 contribution was solicited by a longtime Menendez associate, though the political action committee was supposed to be separate from the campaign.

Menendez is charged with accepting flights on Melgen’s private jet and other gifts in exchange for helping Melgen in an $8.9 million Medicare dispute and a stalled port security contract in the Dominican Republic.