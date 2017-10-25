CARBONDALE, Colo. (AP) - A Mexican immigrant and activist who has lived in western Colorado for 16 years has taken refuge in a church to avoid deportation.

Sandra Lopez of Silt moved into Two Rivers Unitarian Universalist Church in Carbondale with her 2-year-old daughter last week after immigration officials denied her request to delay deportation. Lopez, who also has two older children, is the fifth immigrant living in the country illegally to seek sanctuary in a Colorado house of worship this year.

The Glenwood Springs Post Independent reported Tuesday that Lopez has been facing possible deportation since 2010 after she was arrested for alleged criminal mischief, a misdemeanor. Court records show the case was quickly dropped.

Lopez says she was arrested after one of her children mistakenly called 911 and hung up.

___

Information from: Post Independent, http://www.postindependent.com/