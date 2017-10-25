LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Legislation moving forward in Michigan would shield cybersecurity information from public records requests.

Supporters of the bill say the new exemptions are designed to ease companies’ concerns about divulging private and sensitive data to police investigators that could be made public under the Freedom of Information Act.

The House approved the measure 101-5 Wednesday. It goes to the Senate for consideration next.

Michigan already shields records designed to protect “the security or safety of persons or property” from disclosure. The legislation would exempt information related to information systems, including cybersecurity plans, assessments or vulnerabilities.

Another provision is aimed at exempting records that could result in someone becoming a victim of a cybersecurity incident.

