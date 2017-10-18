Sen. Mike Lee said Wednesday that he’s “certain” President Trump has lied, but said he’ll stand by the president if he remains committed to limited government.

“I’m certain that he has,” Mr. Lee, Utah Republican, said on MSNBC, when asked if he thought Mr. Trump had ever lied. “But my purpose to come here today is not to focus on those things. My purpose is to call on my colleagues, whether they’re Republicans or Democrats, to get behind the agenda of trying to reform the government and make it work for the people rather than the other way around.”

He said that despite recent feuds between the president and certain senators, the Republican Party overall remains united in its commitment to limited government. He added that as long as Mr. Trump remains committed to those basic governing principles he will continue to stand by the president.

“I think there is a commitment within the Republican Party to fight for limited government, to fight to restore separation of powers and federalism — these constitutional powers that are structural in nature, and that have made our country strong over time,” he said. “I hope to continue to fight for those, and in so far as this president is willing to fight for those things, I’ll stand by him in that effort.”

Mr. Lee applauded his colleague, Sen. Jeff Flake, who announced his retirement Tuesday due to what he described as poor behavior from Mr. Trump, for making the decision that was best for him. But Mr. Lee said the continued jabs between Republican senators and the president are not helpful and should be worked out away from the media spotlight.