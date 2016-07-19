PragerU, a nonprofit educational site, has filed a lawsuit accusing Google and its subsidiary YouTube of censoring its video content because of its conservative political leanings.

The company, founded in 2011 by conservative talk show host Dennis Prager, filed the suit Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. PragerU claims in the lawsuit YouTube has restricted more than 30 of its videos, labeling some as “inappropriate.” That has prevented the company from collecting ad revenue and blocked viewers who have certain parental settings.

“One need only compare the censored PragerU videos with those that are produced by speakers with different political identities or viewpoints to understand just how arbitrary and discriminatory Google/YouTube’s conduct is,” PragerU said in a lawsuit.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

PragerU denied the videos were improper or violated any of YouTube’s policies. It said the “inappropriate” designation falsely and unfairly stigmatizes the site. The list of restricted videos include titles like, “Are 1 in 5 women raped in college?” “Born to hate Jews” and “Is Islam a religion of peace?”

The site alleges other videos discussing the same issues by Al Jazeera, Buzzfeed, Bill Maher and the History Channel were not censored, despite some of those talks containing profanity or graphic depictions of mature content.

PragerU’s lawsuit alleges YouTube’s content policies are vague and lack an objective criteria, allowing the company to justify censorship based on a speaker’s conservative viewpoint.

This is the not the first time YouTube and Google have come under fire by conservatives alleging their videos have been restricted because of political leanings. Diamond and Silk, two African-American women who gained fame with pro-Donald Trump YouTube videos during the 2016 election, claimed the video sharing service barred them from collecting ad revenue on their content.

Former California Gov. Pete Wilson, now with the law firm of Browne George Ross, is among the attorneys representing PragerU.

The lawsuit has asked the court to declare Google and YouTube have violated PragerU’s free speech, issue an injunction blocking the companies from restricting, censoring or demonetizing or otherwise, restricting its content and monetary damages.