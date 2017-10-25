Sen. Rand Paul said Wednesday that he’s going to focus on policy rather than personalities in President Trump’s fight with Republican senators.

“I think this is more like a People magazine saga when it really ought to be more about policy, and what’s the best way to lead the country,” Mr. Paul, Kentucky Republican, said on Fox News.

“I try not to make it about personalities,” he said.

Mr. Paul was referring to Mr. Trump’s escalating feud with Sens. Bob Corker and Jeff Flake, who both announced plans to retire in recent weeks. Mr. Flake took to the Senate floor Tuesday to blast Mr. Trump and blame him for the reason he chose to retire.

“I couldn’t go on and run the kind of campaign I wanted to run, and win in this kind of Republican Party. I guess the president does deserve credit if you want to call it that,” Mr. Flake said Wednesday on ABC News.

Mr. Corker has also had problems with the president recently calling the White House an “adult daycare center” after Mr. Trump took to Twitter to slam Mr. Corker’s decision to retire.

Mr. Paul said that he doesn’t want to criticize other people’s character and instead wants to keep to the policy.

“We tend to think, oh somehow I’m so perfect, that I can criticize another person’s character,” Mr. Paul said.



“I’m not here to criticize any of them really for what they think is the best way,” he added referring to his fellow senators’ choice to criticize the president.